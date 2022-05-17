Advertisement

Broadway HS responds to sexual assault allegations

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Leadership is responding to allegations that a sexual assault occurred at Broadway High School Monday between two students.

WHSV spoke to Rockingham County School Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl, who said Broadway HS Principal Donna Abernathy sent the following message out to families:

“We are aware that there are some messages surfacing on social media about an alleged sexual assault at BHS on Monday involving two students.

We take these reports seriously and as soon as we were made aware of this allegation, we contacted law enforcement who has initiated an investigation.

The safety of students and staff is our top priority and we will cooperate with law enforcement during this process. Thank you for your continued support of our students and school.”

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said deputies are currently investigating and there is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(starting from top left) Stephen Christopher Kachmar, Penny Lee Bashlor, Brooks Anthony Floyd...
Authorities make several arrests following Jan. dog attack that killed 7-year-old
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Hwy. just north...
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Augusta County woman dies from her injuries in Tuesday crash
The suspect, described as a dark-skinned male wearing dark-colored clothing with a mask entered...
New Market PD investigating armed robbery
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Lower humidity but hot into the weekend

Latest News

This strawberry was hit multiple times by hail.
Hail storm damages majority of strawberries on Waynesboro farm
Department of Wildlife Resources reminds public to leave deer fawns alone
The Court Square Theater’s miniature marquee which announces upcoming events to the public was...
Court Square Theater’s miniature marquee stolen
The Virginia Independent Automobile Dealers Association (VIADA) has announced that Andrew...
Staunton auto repair man wins Dealer of the Year award