Broadway HS responds to sexual assault allegations

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Leadership is responding to allegations that a sexual assault occurred at Broadway High School Monday between two students.

WHSV spoke to Rockingham County School Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl, who said Broadway HS Principal Donna Abernathy sent the following message out to families:

“We are aware that there are some messages surfacing on social media about an alleged sexual assault at BHS on Monday involving two students.

We take these reports seriously and as soon as we were made aware of this allegation, we contacted law enforcement who has initiated an investigation.

The safety of students and staff is our top priority and we will cooperate with law enforcement during this process. Thank you for your continued support of our students and school.”

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said deputies are currently investigating and there is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

