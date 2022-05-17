Advertisement

Charlottesville activists call for city to implement Marcus Alert system

By Max Marcilla
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of activists in Charlottesville met at the Freedom Wall on the Downtown Mall on Monday evening to highlight mental health and ask city council to take steps toward implementing the Marcus Alert system.

Myra Anderson led a crowd to share their experiences with mental health, working to break the stigma and proclaim “mental health matters.”

They say they want the city to implement the Marcus Alert system soon, so people in mental health crises will be greeted by professionals instead of entering the criminal justice system.

“What we need is for people to get help before experiencing systems that lead to arrest, or before they’re experiencing systems that lead to incarceration, or homelessness, or any of the other things that could happen,” Anderson said.

The city is required to implement the system by 2026.

Anderson wants more citizens with mental health experiences to have input when shaping the program as part of a formal working group.

