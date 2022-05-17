Court Square Theater’s miniature marquee stolen

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A downtown Harrisonburg arts venue was the target of theft over the weekend of May 14-15. Someone stole an item that is the focal point of their building.

The Court Square Theater’s miniature marquee which announces upcoming events to the public was torn from their Box Office and stolen. The managing director said he suspects the theft occurred sometime after the theater closed Saturday night around 11:45 p.m., and before the theater was opened Sunday morning.

“That piece of theater property is a big value to a lot of people that wanna see what’s going on with our space. Our space does a lot for the community and has a lot of different programming in it. You know it’s when you do things like that whoever did it, you know it really affects a lot more people than your selfish mind when you feel like you wanna rip something down off walls,” Court Square Theater Managing Director J.P. Gulla said.

Gulla estimates the sign would cost around $2,500 to replace, and encourages anyone with information to email the theater at courtsquaretheater@gmail.com, or call the Harrisonburg Police Department.

