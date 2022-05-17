Advertisement

Court Square Theater’s miniature marquee stolen

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A downtown Harrisonburg arts venue was the target of theft over the weekend of May 14-15. Someone stole an item that is the focal point of their building.

The Court Square Theater’s miniature marquee which announces upcoming events to the public was torn from their Box Office and stolen. The managing director said he suspects the theft occurred sometime after the theater closed Saturday night around 11:45 p.m., and before the theater was opened Sunday morning.

“That piece of theater property is a big value to a lot of people that wanna see what’s going on with our space. Our space does a lot for the community and has a lot of different programming in it. You know it’s when you do things like that whoever did it, you know it really affects a lot more people than your selfish mind when you feel like you wanna rip something down off walls,” Court Square Theater Managing Director J.P. Gulla said.

Gulla estimates the sign would cost around $2,500 to replace, and encourages anyone with information to email the theater at courtsquaretheater@gmail.com, or call the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(starting from top left) Stephen Christopher Kachmar, Penny Lee Bashlor, Brooks Anthony Floyd...
Authorities make several arrests following Jan. dog attack that killed 7-year-old
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Hwy. just north...
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
The suspect, described as a dark-skinned male wearing dark-colored clothing with a mask entered...
New Market PD investigating armed robbery
Augusta County woman dies from her injuries in Tuesday crash
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Lower humidity but hot into the weekend

Latest News

Department of Wildlife Resources reminds public to leave deer fawns alone
The Virginia Independent Automobile Dealers Association (VIADA) has announced that Andrew...
Staunton auto repair man wins Dealer of the Year award
VSP investigating fatal Rockingham County crash
Morning Weather Forecast May 17th
Morning Weather Forecast May 17th