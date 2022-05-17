Department of Wildlife Resources reminds public to leave deer fawns alone

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The months of May and June are a part of peak fawning season for whitetail deer across the state, but the Department of Wildlife Resources is reminding the public to stay away.

A biologist with the department says the young animals use lying still in the grass as a survival tactic against predators, while their mothers are away for long lengths of time. He says because of this, the public can often mistake them for being orphaned or abandoned.

“It’s important not to move the fawn because again the doe knows exactly where that fawn is, and if you do happen to move it the doe might not know where the fawn is anymore. And you could also put scent either on the fawn or in the area that could attract a predator that might impact the survival of that fawn,” District Biologist Justin Folks said.

Folks adds it is illegal to raise any wildlife in captivity, and if you do spot an injured or orphaned animal to call the toll-free Wildlife Conflict Hotline at 1-855-571-9003.

You can also report it to the DWR website by clicking here.

