Advertisement

Disney+ won’t take ads for alcohol or politics

The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.
The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.(Disney)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney+ is pulling the plug on some commercials.

The popular streaming service featuring “Star Wars” and Marvel movies, shows, series, and many children-based programming is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.

However, according to two media buyers familiar with recent talks on the matter, alcohol and political advertising will not be accepted.

The House of Mouse will also not take deals from competitors or entertainment studios.

Two media buyers also say Disney will be cautious about running commercials during shows aimed at pre-school viewers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(starting from top left) Stephen Christopher Kachmar, Penny Lee Bashlor, Brooks Anthony Floyd...
Authorities make several arrests following Jan. dog attack that killed 7-year-old
Broadway HS responds to sexual assault allegations
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Hwy. just north...
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
Augusta County woman dies from her injuries in Tuesday crash
The suspect, described as a dark-skinned male wearing dark-colored clothing with a mask entered...
New Market PD investigating armed robbery

Latest News

Haley Taylor Schlitz, 19, is the youngest person to ever graduate from Southern Methodist...
This 19-year-old just became her university’s youngest-ever law school graduate
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
House Democrats propose $28 million bill to address baby formula shortage
Royer is being held in Rockingham County Jail, and she faces a class four felony charge of...
Khaleesi Cuthriell court case continued, rescheduled for June
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
House Jan. 6 panel unlikely to call Trump, chairman says