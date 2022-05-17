Downtown Dinner Party back in Harrisonburg this Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s Downtown Dinner Party is back this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Organizers say the Turner Pavilion will be decked out this Saturday, May 21, and filled with over a dozen tasting stations from local restaurants, along with local beer and wine.

“People can expect the same great food from all the restaurants downtown, a similar atmosphere [from previous years] at the pavilion, and live music and a DJ to dance until the end of the night,” Jen Sodikoff, who is planning the Downtown Dinner Party and a member of the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance board, said.

The Downtown Dinner Party is a staple event to support the mission of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance. This year’s theme is “Future in Focus,” inspired by the Harrisonburg Downtown 2040 Plan.

We are really excited to be that opportunity for the community to come back together and celebrate,” Sodikoff said. “The 2040 Downtown Plan that has been put into place has really been our inspiration, so we hope people will come to the event, enjoy themselves, and be inspired and hopeful for downtown in the future.”

HDR expects the event to be at capacity. If you can’t get a ticket, Sodikoff said there are opportunities to volunteer to assist with setup, bartending, cleanup, and more.

Downtown Dinner Party is on May 21 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. You can learn more about tickets and volunteer opportunities here.

