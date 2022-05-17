Eastern Mennonite boys golf wins state championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, the Eastern Mennonite boys golf team won the VISAA Championship.

Heading into the tournament, the Flames were the top-ranked VISAA Division III team in Virginia. Ryan Slonaker, Adam Hatter, Grant Pennybacker, Schuyler Harmison, Andrew Lantz, and Drew Hatter were the top six golfers for the Flames.

Scoring was tied after the top four and the title came down to the sixth golfer on each team. Eastern Mennonite edged the Veritas School to claim the title.

Flames sophomore Ryan Slonaker shot a 69 to win his second straight VISAA Individual Championship.

