Advertisement

Eastern Mennonite boys golf wins state championship

Eastern Mennonite boys golf wins state championship
Eastern Mennonite boys golf wins state championship(EMHS)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, the Eastern Mennonite boys golf team won the VISAA Championship.

Heading into the tournament, the Flames were the top-ranked VISAA Division III team in Virginia. Ryan Slonaker, Adam Hatter, Grant Pennybacker, Schuyler Harmison, Andrew Lantz, and Drew Hatter were the top six golfers for the Flames.

Scoring was tied after the top four and the title came down to the sixth golfer on each team. Eastern Mennonite edged the Veritas School to claim the title.

Flames sophomore Ryan Slonaker shot a 69 to win his second straight VISAA Individual Championship.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Little Calf Pasture Hwy. just north...
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
(starting from top left) Stephen Christopher Kachmar, Penny Lee Bashlor, Brooks Anthony Floyd...
Authorities make several arrests following Jan. dog attack that killed 7-year-old
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Lower humidity but hot into the weekend
Ban off Our Bodies protest in Staunton on May 14.
Bans Off Our Bodies protest held in Staunton on Saturday
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Stephen Plougher
Staunton Senior Scores More Than Runs: The Stephen Plaugher Story
Lauren was a key member of the 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher...
JMU Athletics to honor Lauren Bernett at final baseball games
JMU lacrosse falls to Loyola in second round of NCAA tournament
JMU lacrosse falls to Loyola in second round of NCAA tournament
Eastern Mennonite boys ready for H.S. Golf Championship
Eastern Mennonite boys ready for H.S. Golf Championship