EMHS girls soccer advances to state quarterfinals

The Eastern Mennonite High School girls soccer team is moving on in the VISAA Division II state...
The Eastern Mennonite High School girls soccer team is moving on in the VISAA Division II state tournament.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Eastern Mennonite High School girls soccer team is moving on in the VISAA Division II state tournament.

The No. 7 seed Flames dominated No. 10 seed Hampton Roads Academy, 6-2, Tuesday afternoon in a first-round matchup. EMHS advances to No. 2 seed Christchurch School in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Sarah Drooger scored three goals and dished out three assists in Tuesday’s win while Avery Nussbaum added two goals and Martha Wyse found the back of the net once for the Flames. Vivienne Alleyne recorded 18 saves for EMHS.

