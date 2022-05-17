Harrisonburg schools to adjust some start times in the fall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools students will soon be on summer vacation but they’ll have some schedule adjustments when they return to school in the fall. The division will be changing the start time of some of its schools to make transportation more feasible for bus drivers.

“A lot of our decision-making with regard to start times is linked to what transportation can do. We have had staggered start times but different school levels were not going at the same time,” said Patrick Lintner, Chief Academic Officer for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.

Harrisonburg schools of the same level will all operate during the same time frame during the 2022-23 school year. Middle schools will run from 7:40 a.m. to 2:05 p.m., the high school will run from 8:20 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., and elementary and preschools will run from 9:10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.

“One of the things we are very cognizant of is that older children take care of younger children, particularly in our community. So we need to stagger the buses so that there are older children at home in the afternoon to help with younger children,” said Lintner.

Lintner added that the schedules are largely based on what bus drivers are able to pull off in the necessary amount of time with the buses they have, especially at a time when there is a shortage of drivers.

“We worked with transportation on a schedule that would allow for the kind of time that they would need between loads so that they could pull that off with a minimum number of double loads,” he said.

The school schedules will likely change again in two years with the opening of Rocktown High School.

Some parents told WHSV that they feel elementary school children should be the first to go to school and come home. However, when it comes to the sleep needs of children, experts say starting later makes sense.

“Delaying the school hours has always been an issue in the sleep world where it would help students to improve their daytime function and cognition just by getting enough quality sleep,” said Dr. Fouzia Siddiqui, Sentara RMH Sleep Center Medical Director.

Dr. Siddiqui said that children need nine to 10 hours of sleep each night because their brains are still developing. She said that early school start times can be tough on teens who stay up later because of their circadian rhythms.

“If the school hours are not consistent with the children’s sleep hours then they will remain sleep deprived. Someone who is going to bed around midnight and they’re supposed to get up around 6 or 7 may not get enough hours of sleep and their school performance will be affected,” she said.

Dr. Siddiqui added that there can be significant negative effects on teens if they don’t get enough sleep.

“Problems can range from wide ranges between anxiety, depression, mood disorder, attention deficit disorder. Attention deficit disorder is something that can be seen in younger children as well,” she said.

Dr. Siddiqui said that it’s important for parents to have their children practice good sleep hygiene which means no electronics in bed, and going to bed and getting up around the same time each day.

