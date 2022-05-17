Khaleesi Cuthriell court case continued, rescheduled for June

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Candi Royer appeared in court by video Tuesday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m. in Augusta County.

The scheduled hearing was continued for June 8 at 2:00 p.m. Royer’s attorney requested the continuance, and there were no objections.

Royer is being held in Rockingham County Jail, and she faces a class four felony charge of child abuse resulting in serious injury. The charges are in connection to the disappearance of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell, who was last seen by loved ones in January 2021 and was reported missing in September 2021.

Since then, investigators have announced they believe the child is dead.

Royer’s partner, Travis Brown, does not have any related charges listed on the commonwealth’s online court database.

