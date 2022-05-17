Local crime analyst breaks down “Violent Crime Task Force”

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a new “Violent Crime Task Force.”

It will recommend executive and legislative actions in the commonwealth to help cut down on crime.

A local crime analyst broke down the task force and hopes three major things come from it.

First, he hopes the data is based on rates and not percentages because he said it could skew some areas.

”If a crime happens two times and we didn’t have that crime last year it did not go up 200%, we need to do rates and what we do is rates per 1,000,” Frank Sottaceti, criminal justice planner for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said.

Using data rates will help more accurately show the areas in Virginia that need the most help and support from the task force.

“Humans put a context ‘where are we in comparison with Virginia Beach or Staunton or Roanoke’ but it doesn’t do anything for our individual community,” Sottaceti said.

Another thing Sottaceti hopes the task force dives deeper into is how the places with low crime keep it that way.

“Our community has many many differences in demographics, the economics of our community, the fact we have colleges, we have a poultry industry ... so it’s important that we not get caught up when this study comes out when the task force does its activities that we look at where we are compared with other communities,” Sottaceti said.

One way Sottaceti hopes this task force will help Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is to figure out why there has been a rise in gun crime over the last 10 years.

”What we do have is a 10-year rise in those crimes and that’s something I hope the task force looks at about why we can’t decline our use of firearms in our community,” Sottaceti said.

Sottaceti hopes the task force narrows in on what each municipality needs.

“I don’t want to take the money away from other communities that have the issues that we do not have, however, the task force will have lessons, it will have evidence-based practices that our community can look at, and if a grant is identified or funding is identified that will help our community, then certainly we will put in for that grant,” Sottaceti said.

Lastly, Sottaceti hopes the task force will look into the crime trends during the peak of COVID over the last two years.

“Those were the crimes that were gonna have to see what the trend is ... do things pop back up to where they were in 2019 or is that artificiality of the decline in 20, 21, and 22 is that now what our new normal is,” Sottaceti said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.