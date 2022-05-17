Page County Board of Supervisors votes on budget

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Board of Supervisors met Monday night. The board will take action on a number of items including the adoption of the county budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The county’s proposed budget totals $86,461,222 and includes increases in funding in several areas compared to last year’s budget. There were no tax rate increases in the budget and the board of supervisors decreased the personal property tax rate, but some could still see higher taxes.

“Unfortunately, because those values have gone up so much, some bills for some people’s vehicles will be a little higher, but it’s just the nature of the beast with all these crazy things happening,” said Tyler Olsen, Budget Officer for Page County.

One area of increase that the board will go over before considering the budget is the funding for Page County Public Schools.

The school division will receive $694,180 more than it did in the previous year’s budget. The majority of that funding increase will go to pay increases for staff to help the division recruit and retain teachers.

Page County employees will also receive a pay raise in the budget to help keep up with inflation and the rising cost of living.

“The state compensation board has planned a 4% raise with a 1% bonus, and we followed suit on our end to match that,” said Olsen.

Another area where funding is increased is the Page County Jail. The county had to set aside an extra million dollars in the budget to be able to house inmates at other facilities around the area.

“Our jail is fairly small, so we’ve had to send inmates to surrounding jails and the demand for that housing has gone up, and so, jails have really taken advantage of that situation and they’re making some money off it. So, that cost is pushed back on us and we’re having to fund that,” said Olsen.

The county also included a major project in the budget, using its American Rescue Plan Act funding to do so.

“We’re planning on spending the bulk of that on a broadband project, which is supposed to provide high-speed internet access to areas that don’t have access currently or have access that really isn’t up to par with where it should be,” said Olsen.

The hope is to provide internet access for the entire county through a partnership with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission. The county is using $3 million of the $4 million dollars it received in ARPA funding for the project.

The expectation is that work on the project will begin on July 1st.

