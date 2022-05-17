Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office reboots neighborhood watch program

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office put the neighborhood watch program on hold during the pandemic. Now, they are working on rebooting the program.

”We have the position within our agency where community involvement and community outreach is critical to public safety in the county,” Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter said.

The sheriff’s office will hold a meeting Monday night for the Town of New Market. These meetings have been ongoing in different towns throughout the county since the beginning of May.

“We’ll go out and talk to them about what’s happening in their neighborhood for example, what are the crime trends in the county, what are the calls for service in their community so we give them that data, give them that information monthly,” Sheriff Carter said.

The idea is to get community members involved and open up the conversation about what they need or what they think needs more attention in their town.

“We’re learning that we’ve had some changes in our community and our county that we didn’t have two years ago,” Sheriff Carter said.

One topic residents have voiced their concerns over is Airbnb-style homes in the county.

“It brings them into neighborhoods where you know we’re seeing some traffic complaints, were seeing some noise complaints and things like that ... we weren’t seeing that two years ago,” Sheriff Carter said.

There were about 10 active neighborhood watch groups in the county prior to the pandemic. The sheriff’s office is hoping to grow that number with the reboot.

“It’s our job to go out and you know maintain those relationships, build that trust and make sure that that communication is flowing both ways,” Sheriff Carter said.

If you would like to be a part of a neighborhood watch program in Shenandoah County or want to start one within your community, you can contact Lieutenant Whitney Mauck, the neighborhood watch coordinator, at 540-459-6100.

