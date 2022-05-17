Advertisement

Staunton auto repair man wins Dealer of the Year award

The Virginia Independent Automobile Dealers Association (VIADA) has announced that Andrew Wiley, Owner Operator of Consumers Auto Warehouse and Warehouse Auto Repair in Staunton, VA, is the 2021 recipient of the State Quality Dealer of the Year Award.(VIADA)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Independent Automobile Dealers Association (VIADA) has announced that Andrew Wiley, Owner Operator of Consumers Auto Warehouse and Warehouse Auto Repair in Staunton, VA, is the 2021 recipient of the State Quality Dealer of the Year Award.

The State Quality Dealer of the Year Award is the greatest and most prestigious recognition VIADA can bestow upon any one of its members. To be considered for the award, a dealer must be committed to offering exceptional services to customers, both during and after the sale.

The recipient also maintains the highest standards as they relate to employee and business associate relations, is someone highly respected, and enjoys a good personal and business reputation in their local community.

This year, the State Quality Dealer of the Year Award was presented to Andrew by Virginia Senator Jennifer Boysko at the VIADA Annual Convention & Trade Expo in Leesburg, Virginia.

Wiley has owned and operated Consumers Auto Warehouse and Warehouse Auto Repair in Staunton for over 20 years. The dealership offers sales, financing and rental of late-model used vehicles as well as general repair services for all types of cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs.

