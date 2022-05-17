‘Top Chef: Harrisonburg’ competition returns to benefit Blue Ridge CASA for Children

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Blue Ridge CASA for Children is hosting its fourth “Top Chef Harrisonburg” event, featuring the Executive Chefs from your favorite local Harrisonburg restaurants.

The friendly competition among some of the best chefs in Harrisonburg will be on Sunday, June 12 at Frieden Farms in Mount Crawford.

Votes will be tallied by attendees and a judges’ panel.

Each Chef will be making one dish and they will have total culinary control over what they create. These are unique dishes you won’t find on their menus. In addition to the “Top Chef” title, the winning Chef will also receive a top of the line Chef’s knife.

The Chefs from local eateries including Local Chop & Grill House, Joshua Wilton House, Cuban Burger, The Golden Pony, Massanutten Resort and The Ridge Room will be vying for the title of Top Chef. Desserts from Bittersweet Bakery will be served, too.

David Brenneman of The Golden Pony won the coveted Top Chef title in 2021.

Proceeds and sponsorship fees will go directly toward Blue Ridge CASA. According to the event’s website, Blue Ridge CASA trains community volunteers to advocate for the hundreds of local children who are currently in the court system for abuse and/or neglect. This money is 100% allocated to them so that they have a significantly increased chance of experiencing a better future.

Since 2018, Top Chef Harrisonburg has raised more than $90,000 for Blue Ridge CASA.

WHSV-TV is the media sponsor of the event. WHSV news anchor Kyle Rogers and Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz will serve as masters of ceremonies.

In addition to the Chef’s dishes, the evening will be a night of food, fun and advocacy featuring beer, wine, music and a silent auction.

For more information about the event, including ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities, click here.

