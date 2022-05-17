Advertisement

Tucker-Dorsey enters transfer portal

James Madison star linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
James Madison star linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Tucker-Dorsey made the announcement with a post on Twitter Wednesday evening. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Tucker-Dorsey told WHSV, via Twitter direct message, he is considering a return to JMU as part of his process with the transfer portal:

Tucker-Dorsey has been one of the best defensive players at JMU over the last few seasons. He earned All-American honors in 2021 and garnered All-CAA accolades during both the spring and fall seasons in 2021. The Norfolk native racked up 116 tackles to go with 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four interceptions this past fall while starting 14 games for the Dukes. Tucker-Dorsey’s first season as a starter came during the 2021 spring season, when he had 51 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Tucker-Dorsey recently participated in spring practice at JMU and was expected to be the Dukes’ leader on defense during the 2022 campaign as the program transitions to the FBS and Sun Belt Conference.

