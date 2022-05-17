Advertisement

USDA Food and Nutrition Service awards nearly $1 million training grant to Virginia Department of Education

Virginia school nutrition professionals
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The USDA Food and Nutrition Service announced Tuesday it has awarded the Virginia Department of Education a training grant worth nearly $1 million.

The grant, formally known as FNS’s “Team Nutrition Training Grant for School Nutrition Professional Readiness and Retention,” is designed to help allow the Virginia Department of Education to “build and retain a strong school nutrition workforce and implement transitional meal pattern standards during the upcoming school year,” according to the USDA.

“Nutritious school meals help America’s children learn, grow, and stay healthy,” said FNS Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Dr. Patty Bennett. “School nutrition professionals in Virginia have made incredible strides in strengthening the school meals programs over the past 10 years and USDA is committed to supporting them in this effort.”

The Virginia Department of Education was one of eight state agencies around the country to receive funds from this year’s USDA Team Nutrition Training Grants, which totaled approximately $7.1 million.

