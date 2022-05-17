Advertisement

UVA Health doctor speaks on severe hepatitis cases in children

Outside of the UVA Health Center
Outside of the UVA Health Center(wvir)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are reports of children coming down with severe hepatitis cases in more than 20 states.

While there have not yet been any cases reported in the commonwealth, one pediatrician with UVA is sharing what to look out for: Doctor Debbie-Ann Shirley says the cause is still under investigation, but it is rare so there is no reason for parents to panic.

“I think for parents to just be aware of the situation, and if they notice signs or symptoms of hepatitis in their children to talk to their healthcare provider,” Dr. Shirley said.

Many of the symptoms are common with other illnesses. Dr. Shirley recommends watching to see if the symptoms persist over a longer period of time, or it the child develops jaundice.

