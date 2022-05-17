VSP investigating fatal Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Senior Trooper A. Johnson is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10:15 p.m. along Route 42, a tenth of a mile north of Route 704.

A 2012 Toyota Sienna was traveling north on Route 42 when it reportedly ran off the left side of the roadway and ran into a tree.

The driver of the Toyota, 65-year-old Ray D. Shank of Dayton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Police say Shank was not wearing a seatbelt.

A medical emergency is being considered a factor in the crash. State police continue to investigate.

