90-degree days: Are we ahead or behind schedule?

(WHSV) - The first good taste of summer heat makes its way into the area Friday and Saturday as the thermometer will surpass 90 degrees for the first time this year. For our area though, will these days be arriving earlier than usual or later?

According to the Dale Enterprise station west of Harrisonburg, the average first 90-degree day occurs on June 4th. So this year, we will have our first 90-degree day about two weeks early.

Last year, we didn’t get one of those days until June 29th. This will be the earliest we have a 90-degree day since 2014.

Some other areas average first 90-degree days:

Town Date Staunton June 11th Luray May 22nd Woodstock May 20th Wardensville (Hardy County) June 2nd Bayard July 12th

