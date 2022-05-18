Broadway woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV reported that someone had bought a Mega Millions ticket at the 7-Eleven in Timberville that won $1 million. Vanessa Hernandez Lopez heard the news, but she didn’t realize that she actually had that ticket.

Her boyfriend bought the ticket for the May 10 drawing and gave it to her. When the winning numbers were drawn, 15-19-20-61-70 and the Mega Ball 9, that ticket ended up matching the first five winning numbers.

On the day after the drawing, the couple took the ticket to a different store and scanned it to see if it was a winner. But even then, they didn’t realize just how much the ticket was worth. It wasn’t until they took it to the Virginia Lottery’s customer service center in Harrisonburg that they found out it was a million-dollar ticket.

If the ticket had matched all six numbers, it would have won a jackpot estimated at $86 million. Nevertheless, it was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just two nationwide.

Hernandez Lopez, of Broadway, said she is “excited” by the win. She said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

She’s not the only winner: 7-Eleven receives a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Virginia Lottery.

