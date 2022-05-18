Advertisement

Broadway woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions

Her ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just two...
Her ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just two nationwide.(Virginia Lottery)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - WHSV reported that someone had bought a Mega Millions ticket at the 7-Eleven in Timberville that won $1 million. Vanessa Hernandez Lopez heard the news, but she didn’t realize that she actually had that ticket.

Her boyfriend bought the ticket for the May 10 drawing and gave it to her. When the winning numbers were drawn, 15-19-20-61-70 and the Mega Ball 9, that ticket ended up matching the first five winning numbers.

On the day after the drawing, the couple took the ticket to a different store and scanned it to see if it was a winner. But even then, they didn’t realize just how much the ticket was worth. It wasn’t until they took it to the Virginia Lottery’s customer service center in Harrisonburg that they found out it was a million-dollar ticket.

If the ticket had matched all six numbers, it would have won a jackpot estimated at $86 million. Nevertheless, it was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just two nationwide.

Hernandez Lopez, of Broadway, said she is “excited” by the win. She said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

She’s not the only winner: 7-Eleven receives a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m. The odds of matching the first five numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broadway HS responds to sexual assault allegations
(starting from top left) Stephen Christopher Kachmar, Penny Lee Bashlor, Brooks Anthony Floyd...
Authorities make several arrests following Jan. dog attack that killed 7-year-old
VSP investigating fatal Rockingham County crash
Augusta County woman dies from her injuries in Tuesday crash
Royer is being held in Rockingham County Jail, and she faces a class four felony charge of...
Khaleesi Cuthriell court case continued, rescheduled for June

Latest News

He is out on a $5,000 bond and will be in Shenandoah County Juvenile Domestic Relations Court...
Probation officer from Shenandoah County arrested for rape of juvenile
The Honda struck a tree head-on, bounced off and struck a second tree.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Scene of single vehicle crash on Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg
Single-vehicle crash on Port Republic Road
Morning Weather Forecast May 18
Morning Weather Forecast May 18