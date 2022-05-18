Elkton looks to bring event pavilion to its downtown

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - It was a busy night for the Elkton Town Council on Monday. Council members went over the town’s proposed 2023 budget and took the first step to renovate a property purchased downtown.

The town previously purchased a two-acre property across from the town hall and has been brainstorming on how best to use it.

During the meeting on Monday, the council made the decision to work with Mather Architects in Harrisonburg to begin design work on the project.

“The initial plan is a downtown market pavilion but also we’re hoping to allow for a lot of greenspace for future projects to happen. Whether it be playgrounds, other pavilions, restrooms, and things like that that help add to the amenities of the town,” said Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden.

The goal is for the pavilion to become the event hub for the town.

“It would be a center point for our downtown community for hosting events and just different things that happen throughout the entire year. There are existing annual festivals that could utilize the space as well as some new events that we’ve chatted about,” said Gooden.

Gooden said the council hopes to have a final site plan for the property by the fall to begin work on it.

The council also went over the town’s proposed $11.3 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The budget includes two notable projects using some of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds one of which is a stormwater project on West Spotswood Avenue that would directly benefit the pavilion.

“If there’s a heavy rainstorm it just looks like a river flowing towards the downtown area and from time to time some businesses might have water coming in their doors. It’s just something that we’ve needed to address but with the high price tag it has just been kicked down the road for decades,” said Gooden.

The town will also consider using American Rescue Plan Act funds to move its police department above the town’s Public Works shop.

