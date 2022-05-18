HCPS receives $30K in grant funding for increased broadband access

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the pandemic forced many school curriculums online, school districts across the state saw a need for many families to have access to reliable internet.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools recently received a $30,000 grant to improve broadband access for students. The funds came from Kajeet, an internet service provider, as well as the Virginia School Boards Association.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards says expanding families’ access to the internet is vital for student success.

“It used to be 10 years ago that you’d provide something online but you’d also provide a paper copy of it that’s no longer the case all the time now. And so many of these important communications are online and many of the tools that students need are online now, teachers are using the internet a lot more than they used to,” Dr. Richards explained.

HCPS has been using Kajeet to provide connectivity to families over the course of the pandemic and will use the funding to survey and provide equipment for reliable access to those families still in need.

