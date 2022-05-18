Advertisement

HCPS receives $30K in grant funding for increased broadband access

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the pandemic forced many school curriculums online, school districts across the state saw a need for many families to have access to reliable internet.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools recently received a $30,000 grant to improve broadband access for students. The funds came from Kajeet, an internet service provider, as well as the Virginia School Boards Association.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards says expanding families’ access to the internet is vital for student success.

“It used to be 10 years ago that you’d provide something online but you’d also provide a paper copy of it that’s no longer the case all the time now. And so many of these important communications are online and many of the tools that students need are online now, teachers are using the internet a lot more than they used to,” Dr. Richards explained.

HCPS has been using Kajeet to provide connectivity to families over the course of the pandemic and will use the funding to survey and provide equipment for reliable access to those families still in need.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broadway HS responds to sexual assault allegations
(starting from top left) Stephen Christopher Kachmar, Penny Lee Bashlor, Brooks Anthony Floyd...
Authorities make several arrests following Jan. dog attack that killed 7-year-old
VSP investigating fatal Rockingham County crash
Augusta County woman dies from her injuries in Tuesday crash
Royer is being held in Rockingham County Jail, and she faces a class four felony charge of...
Khaleesi Cuthriell court case continued, rescheduled for June

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,301 Wednesday
A woman has pleaded guilty in federal court in Virginia to a $1.2 million scheme that defrauded...
Woman pleads guilty in $1.2M COVID-19 fraud scheme
A valley nonprofit is looking to take its services on the road, with the hope of helping those...
Valley organizations hosting free Hepatitis testing event
Her ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just two...
Broadway woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions