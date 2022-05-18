Advertisement

Health officials on traveling safely this summer

The area’s testing positivity rate is up to about 12.3%. Still, hospitalizations remain low.
The area’s testing positivity rate is up to about 12.3%. Still, hospitalizations remain low.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - COVID-19 cases are rising in much of the commonwealth and across the country.

No matter where you travel, get ready to put health and safety measures to use.

The area’s testing positivity rate is up to about 12.3%. Still, hospitalizations remain low. Sentara RMH is reporting four patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

“This is not just unique to our health district. This is something we’re experiencing everywhere. That means you need to be not only mindful within CSHD but if you’re planning to travel, really keep that in mind too,” said Jordi Shelton with the Central Shenandoah Health District.

Although cases are slowly increasing, Shelton said it’s there’s no reason to panic, as vaccines are readily available, and cases have risen like this before.

“Cases are rising, but I think it’s important for folks to know we’ve experienced cases rising before. We know how to handle this and how to stay safe. It’s really going to be a matter of re-upping those mitigation measures we talked about in the winter when we were experiencing a surge,” Shelton said.

While much of the area is still in medium to low transmission according to the CDC, masking is a good idea when you’re in close proximity to others. It’s also recommended to test before traveling, whether or not you’re experiencing symptoms. Free at-home tests are still available here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broadway HS responds to sexual assault allegations
(starting from top left) Stephen Christopher Kachmar, Penny Lee Bashlor, Brooks Anthony Floyd...
Authorities make several arrests following Jan. dog attack that killed 7-year-old
VSP investigating fatal Rockingham County crash
Augusta County woman dies from her injuries in Tuesday crash
Royer is being held in Rockingham County Jail, and she faces a class four felony charge of...
Khaleesi Cuthriell court case continued, rescheduled for June

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,301 Wednesday
Frozen Breast Milk
UVA doctor discusses informal milk sharing safety
Virginia school nutrition professionals
USDA Food and Nutrition Service awards nearly $1 million training grant to Virginia Department of Education
Hospital file
Local hospitals partner to manage contrast dye shortage