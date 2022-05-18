Advertisement

‘HOPE’ app helping people break opioid addiction

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new smartphone app from the University of Virginia is giving hope to people trying to break the cycle of addiction.

HOPE (heal, overcome, persist, endure) provides support for people battling opioid-use disorder.

People can use the app to connect with care provides and chat anonymously with other users to talk through challenges.

“One of the things that we’re most proud of about this app is that people in recovery helped us build it,” Doctor Rebecca Dillingham said. “We believe that that is a reason that people used it like that and were successful with it.”

UVA Health says this app helps motivate people to stay on track with treatment.

