JMU baseball drops final non-conference game of 2022 at No. 15 Maryland

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team suffered a road loss in its final non-conference game of the 2022 season Tuesday night.

The Dukes lost to No. 15 Maryland, 12-2, in College Park.

The Terrapins blasted five home runs while JMU was limited to just five hits in the loss. Freshman Ryan Dooley launched a two-run homer for the Dukes, who have now lost four consecutive games. James Madison used eight different pitchers in Tuesday’s defeat.

JMU drops to 26-24 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to wrap up the 2022 season with a three-game series against UNCW in Harrisonburg, beginning Thursday night.

