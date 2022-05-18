JMU baseball drops final non-conference game of 2022 at No. 15 Maryland

Advertisement

By TJ Eck
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team suffered a road loss in its final non-conference game of the 2022 season Tuesday night.

The Dukes lost to No. 15 Maryland, 12-2, in College Park.

The Terrapins blasted five home runs while JMU was limited to just five hits in the loss. Freshman Ryan Dooley launched a two-run homer for the Dukes, who have now lost four consecutive games. James Madison used eight different pitchers in Tuesday’s defeat.

JMU drops to 26-24 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to wrap up the 2022 season with a three-game series against UNCW in Harrisonburg, beginning Thursday night.

