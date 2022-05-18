Advertisement

New McFlurry coming to McDonald’s just in time for summer

The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.
The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s is adding a new McFlurry to its menu just in time for summer.

The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry is vanilla soft-serve ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzel bits topped with a caramel swirl.

It goes on sale May 25.

The company calls it the “perfect combination of salty and sweet.”

This is the second sweet treat added to the menu recently. The Glazed Pull Apart Donut went on sale earlier this month.

McDonald’s said it hopes the tasty treats keep customers coming back or bring in new customers as prices continue to increase because of inflation.

In the first quarter, the company’s prices were 8% higher than they were a year earlier.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broadway HS responds to sexual assault allegations
(starting from top left) Stephen Christopher Kachmar, Penny Lee Bashlor, Brooks Anthony Floyd...
Authorities make several arrests following Jan. dog attack that killed 7-year-old
Augusta County woman dies from her injuries in Tuesday crash
VSP investigating fatal Rockingham County crash
Royer is being held in Rockingham County Jail, and she faces a class four felony charge of...
Khaleesi Cuthriell court case continued, rescheduled for June

Latest News

He is out on a $5,000 bond and will be in Shenandoah County Juvenile Domestic Relations Court...
Probation officer from Shenandoah County arrested for rape of juvenile
Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard’s friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp
As COVID-19 cases are trending up, the FDA authorized a new first-of-its-kind over-the-counter...
FDA authorizes new over-the-counter COVID-19 test
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, Sacha Baron Cohen arrives to attend a screening of...
Baron Cohen drops lawsuit over cannabis dispensary billboard