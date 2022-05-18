Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Evan Bert

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Evan Bert is an outstanding senior at Harrisonburg High School.

“My freshman year, I wasn’t noticed a ton but I just stayed on the diamond and kept working out,” said Bert. “Just do your thing and people will find you.”

And they did. This fall, the standout pitcher will be playing Division I college baseball at Virginia Commonwealth University.

“For a kid who has as much talent as he does, Evan is extremely coachable,” said head baseball coach Kevin Tysinger. “If he’s not on the field, he’s probably still working on his craft.”

Bert’s dedication continues to pay off for the Blue Streaks. This spring, he already has 76 strikeouts in 42 innings. Bert emphasized the importance of mental toughness during pressure situations on the mound.

“I don’t want to show too much emotion,” said Bert. “You start feeling nervous when you step up there, but it goes away after you throw the first couple of pitches.”

Bert has developed strong bonds with many of his teammates, including his catcher Joshua Engle, who has seen him evolve as a pitcher and team leader.

“We’ve been around one another for so long that we don’t need to communicate as much,” said Engle. “When we’re out there, we know what we want so it just clicks.”

Bert plans to study business at VCU but he finds a way to connect with every subject in the classroom.

“I don’t know if English was his favorite subject, but he shined and thrived in the class regardless,” said English teacher Rosie Johnson.

Bert also works at Chic-fil-A where he can find the perfect pregame meal.

“I love Chic-fil-A,” said Bert. “I always bring home the food after work.”

