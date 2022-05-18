Probation officer from Shenandoah County arrested for rape of juvenile

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Capt. Coalter Stroop with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office confirms 42-year-old Justin Bowman was arrested early Monday for raping a juvenile.

The incident happened Saturday night, and Bowman did admit to having intercourse with the juvenile, acknowledging that it was against the law and saying it was a mistake.

He is out on a $5,000 bond and will be in Shenandoah County Juvenile Domestic Relations Court Thursday at 9 a.m.

He covers Winchester and Shenandoah, Warren, Frederick and Clarke Counties and is employed by the State Department of Corrections.

WHSV is working to find out if Bowman is still employed by the state.

