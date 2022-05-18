Advertisement

Single-vehicle crash on Port Republic Road

Scene of single vehicle crash on Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg
Scene of single vehicle crash on Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Minutes after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, a single-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of Port Republic Road and Nelson Drive in Harrisonburg.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, the vehicle was traveling east on Port Republic Road and lost control causing the vehicle to cross the center lane. The vehicle then struck a telephone pole causing the guide lines to come down.

Harrisonburg Electric Cooperative is working to fix the damage, and the westbound lane of Port Republic will be partially closed until repairs are complete.

HPD says there are no injuries.

