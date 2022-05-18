Staunton PD investigating robbery at VA Skill Games

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On May 18, 2022 at 12:49 p.m., a robbery was reported at the VA Skill Games, located at 1202 Greenville Ave.

An employee reported that a male entered the business and demanded money. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a motorcycle helmet, mask, white t-shirt, dark jeans, and white tennis shoes. Authorities say he ran from the area.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

