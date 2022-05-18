Advertisement

Students working on time capsule for Rocktown High School

HHS2 construction site on April 19, 2022.
HHS2 construction site on April 19, 2022.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students in Harrisonburg had a hand in naming Rocktown High School and now they are working on a new project to tell their story to future students in the Friendly City.

When the school board met for a work session on Tuesday evening, Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards explained the plans to put a time capsule on the Rocktown High School grounds. He said students want it to go into a garden area in the school’s courtyard.

Students have gathered input from other students at Harrisonburg High School, Skyline Middle School, and Thomas Harrison Middle School as to what goes into the time capsule.

Without giving too much away, Richards said the time capsule will include things like posters from school plays, possibly some items related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a student-made documentary.

“[Students] want to put a URL code for a documentary which will be stored in the cloud and then once [the time capsule] opens, you can see the documentary,” Richards told the school board.

The plan is to have the time capsule opened in 2040, 16 years after Rocktown High School will open.

“[Students] decided on 15 years, but then they added a year onto that because they wanted it to be a beginning of a decade and end of a decade,” Richards said.

Down the line, there will be a time capsule ceremony.

