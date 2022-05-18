Advertisement

Valley organizations hosting free Hepatitis testing event

A valley nonprofit is looking to take its services on the road, with the hope of helping those...
A valley nonprofit is looking to take its services on the road, with the hope of helping those struggling with drug use across the region.(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - In light of Hepatitis Awareness Month and Hepatitis Testing Day, Valley organizations are coming together to host an event in Woodstock on May 20.

The Aids Response Effort (A.R.E., Inc.) and Strength in Peers will provide free Hepatitis B and C testing to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shenandoah Free Clinic parking lot.

The organizations will also have free fentanyl testing strips along with Naloxone for combatting opioid overdoses.

“It’s important for people to know the right information as well, accurate information on like transmission, testing all of that, harm reduction tools that they can use to reduce risk,” A.R.E., Inc. Education and Outreach Specialist Laura Arellano said.

The CDC says Hepatitis B and C are both leading causes of liver cancer in the United States, and testing is the only way to be sure if you have the virus.

