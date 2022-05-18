VEC still behind on payments; Valley man waits 15 months for word on unemployment claim

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Employment Commission said they’re almost caught up on the March 2020 unemployment claim backlog.

Still, a Valley man waits for word on his claim 15 months after he lost his job. Tom Magno, of Staunton, is back at work but still trying to contact the VEC. He was laid off in February 2021, along with many of his co-workers.

After much confusion and little communication, he’s still waiting.

“They sent me a letter that said I was eligible, and they gave me the amount that I would probably receive, and everything was good,” Magno said.

Not long after, his claim was marked as potentially fraudulent. He sent in the requested documents to confirm his identity. VEC confirmed they got the documents, and he has heard very little since.

“The last information I received was that they’re so backed up that my appeal hasn’t even been processed yet,” he said.

Magno said he filed that appeal in September after a VEC staff member told him to.

“The very next day, the VEC tells me, no you didn’t need to file an appeal, but since you have, now we need to follow through with it,” he said.

Magno found a job about two months after becoming unemployed, but he continues to ask where his claim and appeal stand.

“The answer I get is they’ll get to it when they get to it. The answer I get on email is that when your appeal is processed, you will receive a letter in the mail letting you know,” he said.

VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth said they are working on improving communication and sorting through many appeals and possibly fraudulent claims. Roth said many people filed an appeal when they didn’t need to, so they’re working through those.

“We have significantly improved our communication and our contact. Does that mean we have the answer today for what they’re looking for? We may not,” Roth said.

Roth said about 94% of their claims that aren’t connected to a potential fraud issue are resolved, but it’s unclear if Magno is in that category, since, at one point, his claim was flagged as potential fraud. He has no word on where he is in the process or if he can ever expect to be paid. Still, he said he won’t stop pushing.

“That money is owed to me. Unemployment insurance is paid by my employers as I work, so that money is paid to the state. It’s not their money. It’s my money.”

Magno said he wants to see transparency and he continues to call the VEC on a daily basis to check in.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.