VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Police lights road
The Honda struck a tree head-on, bounced off and struck a second tree.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred May 18, 2022 at 1:56 a.m. in the 1600 block of Barterbrook Road.

A 2020 Honda CR-V was traveling along Barterbrook Road when the driver reportedly lost control and ran off the road. The Honda struck a tree head-on, bounced off and struck a second tree.

The driver, a 16-year-old male, died at the scene.

Authorities say there were three passengers in the vehicle: two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old. Two were transported to UVA Medical Center and the third was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash. There is no further information at this time.

