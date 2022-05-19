Augusta County weekly food truck event connecting community

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A weekly event at the Augusta County Government building is centered around local food and connecting the community.

Food Truck Wednesdays began a few years ago, and take place May through October along with the Project Grows Farmers Market in the parking lot of the building.

A program coordinator for Augusta County Parks and Recreation says the events are a fun opportunity for people to meet and chat with those who work in different government offices while enjoying food from the Valley.

“If somebody’s gonna come out for just the market they might pick up lunch as well, and it’s a little more engaging and supports the partnerships in our community that make the living in Augusta County so interesting,” Program Coordinator Charley Schillinger said.

Five food trucks will be on rotation until October, and one owner who’s been in the business for almost four years says he is always happy to share his family cuisine with community members.

“We love traveling around to different events and we like giving people food that they enjoy to eat. We have a lot of fun selling, you know that’s our goal,” Chef and Owner of German Bratwurst Food Truck Thomas Marzolf said.

The events are from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Wednesday, at 18 Government Center Lane in Verona.

