Farmers Market coming to Town of Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - In June, a new farmers market in the Town of Shenandoah will showcase products and produce from local farms and businesses.

The Daughter of the Stars Farmers Market will be held on the first and third Sundays of the month between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., starting June 5 at Big Gem Park.

The manager of the nonprofit says the goal is to showcase what Shenandoah and the area around it have to offer.

“We wanted to incorporate as many farmers as possible from this area as this is a farming town. And we really want to just provide a sustainable outlet for them to give some access to their products in a way that they see fit,” Manager of Daughter of the Stars Farmers Market Courtney Nelson said.

Staff are currently working on applications to accept SNAP and EBT. Those interested in applying to be a vendor can email daughterofthestarsfm@gmail.com, or fill out an application in person at the Town Hall building in Shenandoah.

