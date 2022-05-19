Grace Christian baseball wins VACA state title
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Grace Christian School baseball team has claimed another state championship.
The Warriors defeated Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 10-0, Wednesday to win the VACA State Championship for a second consecutive season.
Peter Shifflet, Isaiah Riddle, and Davis Reid combined throw a one-hitter for Grace Christian in the victory.
