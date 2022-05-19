Advertisement

Grace Christian baseball wins VACA state title

The Grace Christian School baseball team has claimed another state championship.
The Grace Christian School baseball team has claimed another state championship.(Frank Kahrs - Grace Christian AD)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Grace Christian School baseball team has claimed another state championship.

The Warriors defeated Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 10-0, Wednesday to win the VACA State Championship for a second consecutive season.

Peter Shifflet, Isaiah Riddle, and Davis Reid combined throw a one-hitter for Grace Christian in the victory.

