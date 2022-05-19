Advertisement

Healthwise: Heart Health and Exercise

By Jordan Wood
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is out on a $5,000 bond and will be in Shenandoah County Juvenile Domestic Relations Court...
Probation officer from Shenandoah County arrested for rape of juvenile
The Honda struck a tree head-on, bounced off and struck a second tree.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Her ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just two...
Broadway woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions
Broadway HS responds to sexual assault allegations
While Scheikl was unable to go into any specific details on the alleged assault because it is...
RCPS Superintendent discusses process for handling sexual assault allegations

Latest News

The area’s testing positivity rate is up to about 12.3%. Still, hospitalizations remain low.
Health officials on traveling safely this summer
Frozen Breast Milk
UVA doctor discusses informal milk sharing safety
Virginia school nutrition professionals
USDA Food and Nutrition Service awards nearly $1 million training grant to Virginia Department of Education
Hospital file
Local hospitals partner to manage contrast dye shortage