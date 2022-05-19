Lumos TV, internet, phone customers report issues with service

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lumos customers throughout the Shenandoah Valley are reporting issues with its services.

When called to report issues on Wednesday night, a recorded message states the provider is aware of an issue impacting internet, TV and phone services in Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, Troutville and the surrounding areas.

According to Lumos, it is working to resolve the problems.

No word yet when it will be restored.

