Lumos TV, internet, phone customers report issues with service

File image
File image
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lumos customers throughout the Shenandoah Valley are reporting issues with its services.

When called to report issues on Wednesday night, a recorded message states the provider is aware of an issue impacting internet, TV and phone services in Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, Troutville and the surrounding areas.

According to Lumos, it is working to resolve the problems.

No word yet when it will be restored.

