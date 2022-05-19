Advertisement

Michael Bell Jr. named Staunton football head coach

Staunton High School has new football head coach.
Staunton High School has new football head coach.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton High School has new football head coach.

Michael Bell Jr. was announced as the next leader of the Storm Wednesday afternoon. He was introduced to current players on the team during a ceremony in the school’s auditorium.

Bell Jr. has been a member of the Staunton football coaching staff for 15 years, spending the last 12 seasons as head coach of the JV program. He was a star player for formerly named Robert E. Lee High School before a successful college football career at Concord University.

“We haven’t had a winning season in a couple years,” said Bell. “Sometimes the record doesn’t show the success and the development of the players. But I feel like I can get us to take that next step to have a successful program and win some games.”

Staunton has won just seven games total over the last three seasons. Bell replaces Jake Phillips, who is moving on to be the athletic director and football head coach at Bath County.

