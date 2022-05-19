Advertisement

Rockingham Ballet Theatre performs La fille mal gardée

Sophia Williams and Marie Whiting both play the role of Lisette.
By Simone McKenny
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham Ballet Theatre has rehearsed La fille mal gardée for weeks. The show will open this Saturday at Eastern Mennonite University’s Lehman Auditorium.

It’s a show set in the countryside.

“It is about a young girl who is trying to have fun but her mother wants her to do chores. She wants to run away with her boyfriend and have a good time in the fields but her mother has other plans because she wants her to marry this rich guy,” Sophia Williams, who plays the role of Lisette, explained. “It is a comedic ballet.”

“Dramatic and it is really funny. Some ballets are very serious, this one is just fun the whole way,” Marie Whiting, who also plays the role of Lisette, added.

“Our friends, people who play our friends, are also our friends in real life so it is fun to practice with them,” Sophia said.

Professional dancer Justin Estelle will be performing as a guest artist.

“Very wonderful dancer, so fun,” Marie said.

Originally from Vermont, now living in New York, Estelle has been dancing professionally for 18 years and traveled from New York to be a part of the show.

“Very expressive, very comedic, good actor,” Sophia said about Estelle.

La fille mal gardée opens on Saturday, May 21st, tickets are available at rockinghamballettheatre.com.

