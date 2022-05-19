Staunton Trinity Episcopal Church prepares for mission trip to Honduras

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - “They helped me, much more than I helped them. They helped me understand that there are lots of different ways to live a life. Lots of different ways to experience our faith. That is what I continue to learn as we go down there,” Father AJ Heine said.

Members of Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton have been traveling to Honduras for mission trips for more than 15 years. The pandemic put the 2020 trip on hold but now 16 people, a mix of youth and adults, will make the journey.

“I realize how much we take for granted and how little they have there. I know how COVID has affected us but nobody really sees how much it has actually affected third world countries. It is just not in the spotlight many times and to get that perspective will really help us,” Harry Wallace explained.

David Wallace, having gone before, says there are a few things he‘s excited for.

“I think the food, but that’s me. The food is phenomenal. The people are incredibly generous. I’m really looking forward to seeing how our youth will interact with their youth as well,” David said.

“Because the relationship has existed so long, many of the students in the schools or church that we have worked with, people have watched them grow up and we have continued to be involved in their education. To go back and see, especially since it has been so long since we have been there, to see how they have grown and how they have learned, to reestablish those connections,” Father AJ Heine added.

Over the years the church has built churches, community buildings and other projects in Honduras, but the members say it is about so much more.

You do not have to be a member of the church to participate and there are various ways to support. For more information, visit trinitystaunton.org.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.