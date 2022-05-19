Advertisement

Stranded driver shot and killed firefighter trying to help, police say

Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.
Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (Gray News) – A firefighter was killed when he stopped to assist a driver on the side of the road who appeared to need help, police said.

“Nothing makes sense that anyone could be murdered while stopping and rendering aid,” the Harrison Township Fire Department said on Facebook.

According to Indiana State Police, Justin Moore pulled over his Ford Escape to the side of the highway after apparently running out of gas.

Investigators say Moore asked a local resident for help before going back to his vehicle that was partially parked in the road.

Reserve Officer Zachary Holly arrived to help Moore. Jacob McClanahan, a firefighter who was driving in the area, also stopped to assist.

According to police, Moore had a small knife that Holly asked him to put back in the car. As he did, investigators say Moore quickly turned around with a shotgun and fired at the officer.

Holly returned fire, and Moore fired the shotgun again, hitting McClanahan with a bullet before being shot by Holly.

Both McClanahan and Moore were killed in the gunfire.

Investigators say it is unclear why Moore opened fire.

