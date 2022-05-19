Struggle to find baby formula continues, Valley mother shares her story

MT. JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week, it was announced that the FDA and Abbott Nutrition reached a deal, the manufacturer agreeing to take corrective actions after they ceased production at their Michigan facility.

Still, it will take time for shelves to be restocked with cans of formula.

“I work a full-time job and that didn’t leave a lot of room so I thought the formula would be the simple option, the easy option. Little did I know, we would get to eight months and you can’t just pick it up when you go to grocery shop. It is a thing we search for now,” Jaclyn Cleaver explained.

For families across the country and first-time mom Jaclyn Cleaver, finding enough baby formula for her eight-month-old daughter Olivia has been extremely difficult.

“I think everybody, even from the formula companies, knew there would be this fallout after they pulled the recall in February, here we are in May, now just making an action?” Cleaver said.

Supply chain shortages were already having an impact on supply and when several popular brands we recalled by major formula manufacturer, Abbott Nutrition, the problem got even worse.

“As you go to the store, I went yesterday to Target to pick up some things and there’s nothing on the formula shelves. That is a scary feeling to know what you’ve got is what you’ve got,” Cleaver said.

Experts say though it may be tough to find the formula, it is important not to make homemade formulas or dilute bottles.

“Babies, because they are little and they are tiny, can very quickly develop imbalances in their electrolytes or the minerals in their blood which can lead to seizures and even sometimes fatal. It is very important that they get something that is the same concentration as breast milk would be,” Dr. Ann Kellams, professor of pediatrics and the director of the Breastfeeding Program at UVA, explained.

You also should make sure to only make what you need.

“Only put the minimum amount you think the baby would take in the bottle. Rather than have them drink from a bottle that they may or may not finish. You could always add a little more but you cannot save the rest of what’s in that bottle more than an hour or so,” Dr. Kellams said.

Olivia has about three bottles a day and Cleaver is down to just a few cans left.

“I think my supply would last probably to the end of mid-June, I don’t even know if we could go to the end of June with what we’ve got,” Cleaver said.

Cleaver has traveled for work and has been able to check stores in other areas for formula but most of the shelves look the same. She says her family helps out a lot with finding formula when they can.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said that the agency is “also taking a look at the supply of infant formulas developed by manufacturers across the country and around the world to determine if a reallocation of their distribution can be made to help get the right product to the right place, at the right time.”

