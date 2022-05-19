Valley District, Bull Run District Track & Field Championship Results
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley District and Bull Run District Track & Field Championships were held Wednesday evening.
The Valley District Championship took place at Spotswood High School while BRD team competed at Strasburg.
To see full results from the Valley District meet, click here.
To see full results from the Bull Run District meet, click here.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.