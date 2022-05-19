Advertisement

Valley swimming pools prepare to open Memorial Day Weekend

War Memorial Pool in Waynesboro.
War Memorial Pool in Waynesboro.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start to the summer, is just around the corner, which means pools around the Valley are preparing to open for the season.

War Memorial Pool in Waynesboro is expecting larger crowds than last year.

“I think we’re going to be busier this year. We’ve gotten a lot of inquiries already about the pool. We’ve got a lot of childcares that are interested in coming this year. Last year they were scared to come or couldn’t come because they couldn’t get on a bus to get here,” Rob Rule, the President of Shenandoah Marlins Aquatic Club, which manages War Memorial Pool, said.

New this year at War Memorial Pool will be an adult-only swim for the last 15 minutes of every hour.

“That gives our lifeguards a little break if there’s a lot of people in the water and adults can enjoy the water without being splashed and jumped on by all the kids,” Rule said.

While many industries continue to deal with staffing shortages, Rule said War Memorial Pool was plenty of lifeguards ready for the season.

“We have an advantage having a competitive, year-round swim team,” Rule said. “We push a lot of our swimmers to be lifeguards and help us out in the summer.”

Meanwhile, in Mount Jackson, the town posted on Facebook that it is in need of certified lifeguards, even offering a sign-on bonus.

UPDATE! $250 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR LIFEGUARDS! PLEASE APPLY ASAP! We are in need of Certified Lifeguards for this summer season! Please apply in the Town Office!

Posted by Town of Mount Jackson on Monday, May 2, 2022

War Memorial Pool and Gypsy Hill Park Pool in Staunton will both open on Saturday, May 28, while Westover Pool in Harrisonburg will open on Friday, May 27.

