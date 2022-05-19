Waynesboro School Board moves forward with raises for staff

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s School Board is wrapping up their budgeting process and preparing for next fall.

Board Chair Diana Williams said, even though the state budget isn’t final, they’re moving forward with their responsibilities. At their meeting Thursday morning, they discussed budget items, like pay raises for staff members.

The raise was initially proposed at an average of 6.5%, but the board was able to boost that to an average of 7.5%.

Williams said it was very important to them to be able to offer a pay increase, not only teachers, but to all staff members.

“Teachers are critical, and they are integral to what we do, but there are so many people who support our students and our families and being able to acknowledge that in a meaningful way means so much to all of us,” Williams said.

Williams said Waynesboro has attracted so much professional talent, and they’re proud to be able to offer them a raise to show their appreciation.

“We feel like, not only have we come out of what has been a very challenging two years, we’ve come out of it in a way that we actually managed to get ahead,” Williams said.

Williams said much of their funding isn’t from the state, so their budget likely won’t change the framework they’ve created. To learn more about their budget, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.