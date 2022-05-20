Advertisement

2 dead, 1 injured in Albemarle County crash near I-64

Albemarle County Police Department
Albemarle County Police Department(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Two people are dead and one injured after a horrific crash near the Route 29 and Interstate 64 interchange in Albemarle County Thursday.

Albemarle County Police and Fire and Rescue teams arrived on Monacan Trail Road near I-64 around 5:30 p.m. There were four people involved in the crash; two died, one was brought to UVA hospital with “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries”, and one person walked away without any injuries.

34-year-old Bryan Daniel Warrick and a minor, both from Palmyra, Virginia, were the two people who died, ACPD announced late Thursday night. They were both wearing their seatbelts.

This was the fifth fatal crash in the county since the beginning of 2022.

RELATED: Community Conversation - Albemarle County Police discusses traffic safety | 5-17-22

Six people have died in traffic crashes in 2022 in the county. From 2017 to 2021, an average of about 14 people died in Albemarle County traffic crashes each year.

“We just want to ask all drivers - please, just pay attention to the roads, do what you can to make our roadways as safe as possible so they can get home,” said Abbey Stumpf, a public safety spokesperson with Albemarle County.

