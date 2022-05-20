Advertisement

Alleged Chappelle tackler also charged in roommate stabbing

An audience video appears to show the aftermath of comedian Dave Chappelle getting attacked on...
An audience video appears to show the aftermath of comedian Dave Chappelle getting attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. (JED SIMON)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man charged in an on-stage attack of comedian Dave Chappelle has now also been charged with the attempted murder of a roommate months earlier, authorities said Thursday.

Isaiah Lee, 23, has pleaded not guilty in the December stabbing that occurred during a fight at a Los Angeles transitional living facility, the LA County District Attorney’s Office said.

The publicity that followed the Chappelle incident helped lead to Lee’s identification and arrest in the previous attack, prosecutors said.

A message left with the county public defender’s office seeking comment from an attorney for Lee was not immediately returned.

Lee was arrested May 3 after allegedly rushing the stage and tackling Chappelle during his stand-up set at the Hollywood Bowl.

He was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out of it similar to a pocket knife, according to police, who released a photo of the weapon.

Chappelle was not hurt, and finished the show that was part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival.

Lee pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, and two counts related to interfering with a public event. He has remained jailed since the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He is out on a $5,000 bond and will be in Shenandoah County Juvenile Domestic Relations Court...
Probation officer from Shenandoah County arrested for rape of juvenile
The Honda struck a tree head-on, bounced off and struck a second tree.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Her ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers and one of just two...
Broadway woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions
Broadway HS responds to sexual assault allegations
While Scheikl was unable to go into any specific details on the alleged assault because it is...
RCPS Superintendent discusses process for handling sexual assault allegations

Latest News

city hall
Air3 checks out downtown Harrisonburg
Students at Keister Elementary School enjoy their art lesson on the Keister Nature Trail.
Outdoor learning spaces expanding at Harrisonburg City Schools this summer
Jammin' Foods Fest
New Market gears up for Jammin’ Foods Fest on Saturday
The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox...
‘We do not have to panic’: Health officials investigating possible monkeypox outbreak
An Amber Alert has been issued after a Rose Hill 5-year-old boy was taken from daycare by his...
Amber Alert: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother